President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

Lebanon News
02-01-2026 | 09:34
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

President Joseph Aoun sent a telegram to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, offering condolences over the victims of a fire that broke out at the Crans-Montana resort on New Year’s Eve.

In his message, Aoun expressed his deepest sympathies to Parmelin, the Swiss people, and the families of the victims, conveying Lebanon’s solidarity with Switzerland following the tragic incident.

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Guy Parmelin

Crans-Montana

Switzerland

