Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
Lebanon News
02-01-2026 | 09:34
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
President Joseph Aoun sent a telegram to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, offering condolences over the victims of a fire that broke out at the Crans-Montana resort on New Year’s Eve.
In his message, Aoun expressed his deepest sympathies to Parmelin, the Swiss people, and the families of the victims, conveying Lebanon’s solidarity with Switzerland following the tragic incident.
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Guy Parmelin
Crans-Montana
Switzerland
Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident
Middle East News
15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
0
Lebanon News
15:20
New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant
Lebanon News
15:20
New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
1
World News
09:18
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City
World News
09:18
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City
2
Lebanon News
15:20
New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant
Lebanon News
15:20
New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant
3
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
4
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
6
Lebanon News
09:34
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
Lebanon News
09:34
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
8
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
