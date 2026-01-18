News
Sharaa insists on sovereignty over all Syria as forces advance against Kurds
Middle East News
18-01-2026 | 10:44
Sharaa insists on sovereignty over all Syria as forces advance against Kurds
President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack on Sunday and insisted on Syria's sovereignty across the country, a statement said, as his forces advance against withdrawing Kurdish fighters in the north and east.
Sharaa "affirmed Syria's unity and sovereignty over all its territory, the importance of dialogue at the current stage and to rebuild Syria with the participation of all Syrians", a presidency statement said, adding that Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attended the meeting.
A day earlier in Erbil, Barrack met Mazloum Abdi, head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, according to the presidency of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.
AFP
