Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance

Kurdish authorities in north and northeastern Syria on Saturday ordered a curfew for the Raqa region "until further notice," as government forces advanced and threatened to bomb sites in the area.



After taking control of territory outside Aleppo city earlier Saturday, the army designated a swathe of Kurdish-held territory in Raqa province southwest of the Euphrates River a "closed military zone," warning it would target what it said were several military sites in the area -- one of them near Raqa city.



AFP



