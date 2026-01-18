Syria says 2 civilians killed by Kurdish-led forces in Raqa city

18-01-2026 | 08:55
Syria says 2 civilians killed by Kurdish-led forces in Raqa city
Syria says 2 civilians killed by Kurdish-led forces in Raqa city

Syrian state media said two civilians were killed by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern city of Raqa on Sunday, as a monitor reported clashes there.

State news agency SANA said "two civilians were killed by SDF gunfire" in the city, which has been under SDF control since the U.S.-backed force pushed out Islamic State group jihadists in 2017. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said clashes between the SDF "and local Arab tribal fighters" were taking place in some neighbourhoods.

