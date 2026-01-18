Iran president says any attack on supreme leader would be declaration of war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Sunday that any attack on the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would mean a declaration of war.



"An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation," Pezeshkian said in a post on X in an apparent response to US President Donald Trump saying it was time to look for a new leader in Iran.



AFP