Syria security forces enter Hasakeh city under deal with Kurds: AFP

02-02-2026 | 06:57
Syria security forces enter Hasakeh city under deal with Kurds: AFP
0min
Syria security forces enter Hasakeh city under deal with Kurds: AFP

Syrian government security forces entered the Kurdish stronghold of Hasakeh city on Monday, AFP correspondents said, under an integration deal agreed with the Kurds last week.

An AFP correspondent saw a convoy of security force vehicles cross a Kurdish forces checkpoint into the northeastern city, as part of Friday's agreement to gradually integrate the Kurds' military and civilian institutions into the state.

AFP

