Iran arrests four foreigners for 'participation in riots': State TV

Iranian authorities have arrested four foreigners of undisclosed nationalities for "participation in riots", state television reported Monday following a deadly protest movement last month.



"These individuals were apprehended during a raid on their hideout" in Tehran province, national television said, without specifying the date of the arrests.



"During a search of one suspect's bag, four homemade stun grenades, used during the riots and unrest in the area, were discovered," it added.



AFP