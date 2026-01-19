News
Kurdish-led force says armed group attacks Syria prison holding thousands of Islamic State members
Middle East News
19-01-2026 | 08:32
Kurdish-led force says armed group attacks Syria prison holding thousands of Islamic State members
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday that an "armed group" was attacking Shaddadi prison in Hasaka in Syria's northeast where it said thousands of Islamic State militants were being held.
The SDF had said earlier in the day it was clashing with Syrian government forces near Al-Aqtan prison on the outskirts of the city of Raqa that also held IS detainees. Raqqa was once the seat of a short-lived IS-declared "caliphate" in the region.
The SDF described the clashes as a "highly dangerous development" and said government forces seizing the prison "could have serious security repercussions that threaten stability and pave the way for a return to chaos and terrorism."
Under a sweeping integration deal between the SDF and Damascus agreed on Sunday, responsibility for prisons housing IS detainees was meant to be transferred to the Syrian government.
Reuters
