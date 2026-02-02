Iran denies receiving Trump 'ultimatum' on negotiations

Iran denied on Monday it had received an ultimatum from President Donald Trump to reach a nuclear agreement, after the U.S. leader said he had given the Islamic republic a deadline to enter talks and threatened military action.



Asked at a news conference whether Iran had received a precise ultimatum from the United States, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran "is a country that always acts with honesty and seriousness in diplomatic processes, but it never accepts ultimatums. For that reason, such a statement cannot be confirmed."



AFP



