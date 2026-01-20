Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

20-01-2026 | 08:26
Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace.

The statement added that the UAE reaffirmed its readiness to actively contribute to the council’s mission in support of strengthening cooperation, stability and prosperity for all.

Reuters

