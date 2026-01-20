Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

20-01-2026 | 08:22
Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has &#39;no validity at the moment&#39;
Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

Senior Syrian Kurdish official Elham Ahmad said Tuesday that a recent agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces had "no validity" as tensions with Damascus spike.

"Since there is no ceasefire for the time being, since Damascus continues to attack our regions, and since they refuse to engage in dialogue, the agreement has no validity at the moment," she told reporters in an online event, according to the English translation of her remarks in Kurdish.

AFP

