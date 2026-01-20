Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

20-01-2026 | 08:27
LBCI
Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support
Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

A senior official in Syria's Kurdish administration said Tuesday that the Kurds were in contact with Israel and were open to support from "any source," amid tensions with Damascus despite a recent deal.

"There are certain figures from the side of the Israeli state engaged in communications with our side... and if this conversation leads to support, we would be open to support... from any source," Elham Ahmad told reporters in an online event, according to the English translation of her remarks in Kurdish.

Earlier this month during clashes between government and Kurdish forces in the north Syrian city of Aleppo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that "attacks by the Syrian regime's forces against the Kurdish minority... are grave and dangerous," adding that the "systematic and murderous repression of Syria's various minorities contradicts the promises of a 'new Syria'."


AFP
 

Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement
Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace
