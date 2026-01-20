News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown
Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 11:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown
Brussels on Tuesday proposed banning the export of more EU drone and missile tech to Iran after a deadly crackdown on protesters, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.
"Europe stands in full solidarity with the brave women and men of Iran who are risking their lives to demand freedom for themselves and future generations," von der Leyen wrote on X.
"Today, we are proposing to ban additional exports of critical drone and missile technologies."
AFP
Middle East News
EU
Ban
Drone
Exports
Iran
Crackdown
Next
Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds
Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
0
World News
2026-01-13
EU to 'swiftly' propose further sanctions on Iran: Von der Leyen
World News
2026-01-13
EU to 'swiftly' propose further sanctions on Iran: Von der Leyen
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
0
Middle East News
11:55
US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'
Middle East News
11:55
US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'
0
Middle East News
11:23
Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds
Middle East News
11:23
Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds
0
Middle East News
11:03
Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold
Middle East News
11:03
Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
2
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
5
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
6
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
8
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More