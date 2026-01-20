Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold

Syria's presidency announced on Tuesday an understanding with the Kurds over the fate of Kurdish-majority areas of their stronghold of Hasakeh province in the country's northeast.



In a statement carried by state media, the presidency said "a joint understanding has been reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces on a number of issues concerning the future of Hasakeh province," adding that the SDF has "four days for consultations to develop a detailed plan" for the area's integration, beginning at 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.



It said that if the agreement is finalized, Syrian forces "will not enter the city centers of Hasakeh and Qamishli... and Kurdish villages."





AFP