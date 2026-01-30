US sanctions Iran's interior minister after crackdown on protests

30-01-2026 | 11:08
US sanctions Iran&#39;s interior minister after crackdown on protests
US sanctions Iran's interior minister after crackdown on protests

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against several Iranian officials, including the interior minister, following the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in the country in recent weeks.

Among the officials sanctioned was Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni "who oversees the murderous Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (LEF), a key entity responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protestors," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

