EU to 'swiftly' propose further sanctions on Iran: Von der Leyen

The EU will "swiftly" propose further sanctions on those responsible for the repression of demonstrations in Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.



"The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom, " von der Leyen said on social media platform X.



"Further sanctions on those responsible for the repression will be swiftly proposed."





Reuters