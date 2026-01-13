News
EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels over protest crackdown
World News
13-01-2026 | 14:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels over protest crackdown
The European Union has summoned Iran's ambassador in Brussels over the Islamic republic's response to the nationwide protests, an EU official said Tuesday on condition of anonymity.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier Tuesday said the bloc was "swiftly" moving towards drafting further sanctions on Iran over the "horrifying" number of people said to have been killed and wounded in the government's crackdown.
AFP
