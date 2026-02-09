Iran's supreme leader urges Iranians to show 'resolve' against foreign pressure

Middle East News
09-02-2026
High views
Iran&#39;s supreme leader urges Iranians to show &#39;resolve&#39; against foreign pressure
Iran's supreme leader urges Iranians to show 'resolve' against foreign pressure

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday called on his compatriots to show "resolve" ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution this week.

Since the revolution, "foreign powers have always sought to restore the previous situation," Ali Khamenei said, referring to the period when Iran was under the rule of Shah Reza Pahlavi and dependent on the United States.

"National power is less about missiles and aircraft and more about the will and steadfastness of the people," the leader said, adding: "Show it again and frustrate the enemy."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

United States

