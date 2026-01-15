Iran will 'defend itself against any foreign threat,' Iran FM tells Saudi counterpart

Iran will defend itself "against any foreign threat," the country's foreign minister told his Saudi counterpart Thursday, as Washington refuses to rule out military strikes over the Iranian crackdown on protesters.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Saudi Faisal bin Farhan in telephone talks of the importance of "global condemnation of foreign interference in the internal affairs of regional countries," according to a statement on his Telegram channel.



The Saudi Press Agency confirmed the talks, saying "they discussed developments in the region and how to enhance its security and stability."



AFP



