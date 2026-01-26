Italy urges EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'

26-01-2026 | 07:54
0min
Italy urges EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday urged the EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organization" following a deadly crackdown on mass protests.

He said he would propose the idea, "in coordination with other partners," at a meeting of European Union counterparts in Brussels on Thursday, adding on X: "The losses suffered by the civilian population during the protests demand a clear response."



AFP
 

Syria, Jordan sign gas supply deal to bolster Syrian power grid
Israeli airlines ease cancellation terms amid Iran tensions
