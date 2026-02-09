Secretary of Iran's top security body says to visit Oman Tuesday

09-02-2026 | 04:59
Secretary of Iran&#39;s top security body says to visit Oman Tuesday
Secretary of Iran's top security body says to visit Oman Tuesday

The secretary of Iran's top security body said he will visit Oman on Tuesday, as the Gulf sultanate mediates nuclear talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Ali Larijani will head a delegation that "will meet with senior officials of the Sultanate of Oman and discuss the latest regional and international developments, as well as bilateral cooperation at various levels," according to a statement posted on his Telegram account on Monday.

Iran and the United States resumed dialogue in Oman on Friday for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June, which was briefly joined by the U.S. military.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Oman

Gulf

Nuclear

Islamic Republic

United States

