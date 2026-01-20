UNRWA says facing 'unprecedented attack' as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ

20-01-2026 | 03:46
UNRWA says facing &#39;unprecedented attack&#39; as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ
UNRWA says facing 'unprecedented attack' as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Tuesday it was facing an "unprecedented attack" as Israeli bulldozers began demolishing buildings inside its east Jerusalem headquarters.

UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler said in a statement to AFP that Israeli forces "stormed into" the compound shortly after 7am (0500 GMT).

"This is an unprecedented attack against UNRWA and its premises. And it also constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations," he added.

AFP

