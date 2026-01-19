Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

19-01-2026 | 13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel's army chief Eyal Zamir has instructed the air force to intensify its readiness and preparations for various scenarios involving a potential Iranian response in the event of a strike or a new war. 

Alert levels have been raised across air force bases for an open-ended period. As part of these measures, Nevatim Air Base, for example, was reinforced with three F-35 fighter jets.

As Tel Aviv monitors developments in Iran, it has emerged that Israel has opted not to carry out a strike at this stage, preferring to wait until it can ensure the collapse of the regime and secure an alternative.

While security officials consider a strike necessary and view ongoing demonstrations and protests inside Iran as a significant opportunity, it was revealed that the most recent conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the view that toppling the regime would require readiness for a prolonged conflict.

At a time when a military report said the Israeli air force is capable of launching a heavy and powerful attack on Iran that could even contribute to the regime's collapse, military figures warned that such assumptions and decisions would be reckless. Retired Gen. Itzhak Brik described them as destructive Israeli arrogance.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Strike

War

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

