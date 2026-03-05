Israel army chief says over 60 percent of Iran's missile launchers destroyed

Middle East News
05-03-2026 | 14:06
High views
0min
Israel army chief says over 60 percent of Iran's missile launchers destroyed

Israel's military chief said Thursday that more than 60 percent of Iran's ballistic missile launchers and 80 percent of its air-defence systems have been destroyed in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Islamic Republic.

"We have neutralised and destroyed more than 60 percent of the ballistic missile launchers," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.

He added that Israel had also destroyed 80 percent of Iran's air defence systems and had "achieved almost complete air superiority in the skies of Iran."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Ballistic

Missile

United States

Israel announces 'next phase' in Iran war, promises 'more surprises'
Iran state TV says drones struck aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln
LBCI Previous

