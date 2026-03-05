Israel announces 'next phase' in Iran war, promises 'more surprises'

Israel's military chief on Thursday said the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran was entering its next stage, with operations aimed at further dismantling the Islamic Republic's military capabilities.



"We are now moving to the next phase of the operation. In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities. We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.



AFP



