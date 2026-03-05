Iran FM says ground invasion would be 'disaster' for foes

05-03-2026 | 13:03
Iran FM says ground invasion would be &#39;disaster&#39; for foes
Iran FM says ground invasion would be 'disaster' for foes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday his country was prepared for any potential ground invasion, saying such a move would spell "disaster" for the Islamic Republic's foes.

"We are waiting for them," Araghchi told U.S. broadcaster NBC News, as the United States and Israel kept up strikes on Iran. "We are confident that we can confront them and that would be a big disaster for them."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Invasion

Islamic Republic

