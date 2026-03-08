A majority consensus over a successor to Iran's slain ‌Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has more or less been reached, Assembly of Experts ⁠member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday, according to Mehr news agency.



He said, though, that "some obstacles" need to be resolved regarding the process, according ‌to ⁠the report.



Iranian media said the body tasked with appointing Iran's supreme leader had ⁠a minor disagreement over whether their final decision must follow ⁠an in-person meeting or instead be issued ⁠without adhering to this formality.



Reuters