Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader, Mehr news reports
Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 02:08
Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader, Mehr news reports
A majority consensus over a successor to Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has more or less been reached, Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday, according to Mehr news agency.
He said, though, that "some obstacles" need to be resolved regarding the process, according to the report.
Iranian media said the body tasked with appointing Iran's supreme leader had a minor disagreement over whether their final decision must follow an in-person meeting or instead be issued without adhering to this formality.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
