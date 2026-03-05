U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios on Thursday that he needs to ‌be personally involved in selecting Iran's next leader.



"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," ⁠Axios quoted Trump as saying in an interview.



"I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela," Trump said.



Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, has survived the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran ‌in ⁠which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, Iranian sources told Reuters on Wednesday.



A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran's elite ⁠Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mojtaba is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical ⁠establishment and is seen as a possible successor to his father.



Iran has ⁠not yet announced a new leader.



Reuters