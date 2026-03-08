Iran 'will be forced to respond' if attacked from neighbouring country: President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country "will be forced to respond" to any attack or invasion attempt from a neighbouring country, in remarks aired by state TV on Sunday.



If Iran's enemies "try to use any country to attack or invade our land, we will be forced to respond to that attack. Responding does not mean we have disputes with that country or wish to harm its people -- we would be responding out of necessity," said Pezeshkian.



On Saturday, the president apologised to neighbouring countries hosting U.S. military bases for attacks on their territory.



AFP



