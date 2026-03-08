US, Israel hit five oil sites in and near Tehran: Official

The United States and Israel hit five oil facilities in overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital, an official told state TV.



"Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft," the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, told state TV.



He added that the five facilities "were damaged," but the "fire was brought under control."



AFP





