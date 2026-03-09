Tehran threatens to confiscate property of Iranians abroad who back attacks on Iran

Iranians living abroad could have property confiscated and face other legal penalties if they express support for the United States and Israel, the Iranian prosecutor general's office said on Monday.



Some members of the Iranian diaspora who want political change in Tehran took to the streets of European and American cities to celebrate the ⁠killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father.



"A warning has been issued to those Iranians living abroad who in different ways sympathize, support or cooperate with the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," the prosecutor general's office was quoted as saying by state ⁠media.



"They will be met with the confiscation of all their properties and other legal penalties in accordance with the law."







Reuters