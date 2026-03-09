News
Iran ready to form joint tam to investigate alleged missile attacks on Turkey
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 16:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran ready to form joint tam to investigate alleged missile attacks on Turkey
Iran said it is ready to form a joint team to investigate allegations that missile attacks were launched toward Turkey.
According to Iranian media, President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Tehran is prepared to establish a joint investigative team to look into the “claims” of missile strikes on Turkish territory.
Turkey said on Monday that NATO air defenses shot down a second Iranian ballistic missile that violated its airspace, warning that it would take action against any similar threats.
The missile was the second Iranian projectile intercepted over the past week.
Reuters
