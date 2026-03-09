Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, 'rumors': Interior ministry

Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, &#39;rumors&#39;: Interior ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, 'rumors': Interior ministry

Qatari authorities have arrested more than 300 people for sharing images and "misleading information" during days of attacks by Iran, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The people arrested "filmed and circulated video clips and published misleading information and rumors that could stir public opinion," a statement said.


AFP

Middle East News

Qatar

Attacks

Footage

Interior

Ministry

LBCI Next
Tehran threatens to confiscate property of Iranians abroad who back attacks on Iran
Explosions hit Iranian capital: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Qatar 'secure' but monitoring closely after Iran strikes: Interior ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-05

Morocco evacuates 143,000 people in northwest as flood precaution, interior ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-02

Iran arrests four foreigners for 'participation in riots': State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Israel says supports Iranian people's 'struggle for freedom'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Strike hits Hashed base near Iraq's Mosul: Officials

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Israel says began 'wide-scale' strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, southern Iran

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Macron arrives in Cyprus to discuss security amid Mideast war: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-14

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

FM Rajji at Arab League meeting: Hezbollah ignored Lebanese interests, government and people not responsible

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More