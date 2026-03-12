Iran Guards say targeted Israel and US sites in UAE, Iraq

Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 08:04
High views
Iran Guards say targeted Israel and US sites in UAE, Iraq
Iran Guards say targeted Israel and US sites in UAE, Iraq

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday they had targeted Israel as well as U.S. sites in the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait.

"The gathering place of American forces on Sheikh Zayed Road (Dubai) and the location of American forces at Ahmad Al-Jaber Airport (Kuwait) were targeted," said the Guards' Sepah News website.

"The residence of American marines at Al-Dhafra base (UAE) and the mobile American bases in Iraq, along with the gathering place of Zionist executioners in Tel Aviv have been struck," it added.

AFP

Middle East News

Guards

targeted

Israel

sites

