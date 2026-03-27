Iran Guards say carried out attacks on Israel and US forces in Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had carried out missile and drone strikes the previous day targeting sites in Israel and military facilities in the Gulf used by U.S. forces.



The strikes involved long- and medium-range missiles and "destructive and roaming drones", and targeted sites in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, the Guards said in a statement carried by the IRNA and Fars news agencies.



The statement said a maintenance facility for U.S. air defense system Patriot was targeted in Bahrain.



AFP