51 crew rescued after attack on tankers off Iraq: authorities to AFP

12-03-2026 | 07:20
51 crew rescued after attack on tankers off Iraq: authorities to AFP
51 crew rescued after attack on tankers off Iraq: authorities to AFP

More than 50 crew members were rescued after an attack on two oil tankers in Iraq's territorial waters, Farhan al-Fartousi of the port authorities told AFP.

Fartousi, from Iraq's General Company for Ports, said "all crew members of the two tankers were rescued," adding that the 51 workers were in good condition.

The attack killed at least one crew member, an Indian national. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had struck a Marshall Islands-flagged ship, which they claimed was US-owned, in the north of the Gulf.

AFP

