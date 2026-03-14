Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 15:33
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Trump says other countries &#39;must take care&#39; of Hormuz
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Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said countries that rely on oil carried through the Hormuz strait should take responsibility for keeping the passage open -- with American help.

"The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help -- A LOT!" he said on social media.

"The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

other

countries

'must

care'

Hormuz

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