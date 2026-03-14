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Drones cause damage, injuries near US base in Kuwait: ministry
Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 13:44
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Drones cause damage, injuries near US base in Kuwait: ministry
Two drones targeted an airbase in Kuwait housing U.S. military staff, injuring Kuwaiti personnel and causing damage, the defense ministry said on Saturday.
"Three members of the armed forces sustained minor injuries" after the attack on Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said in a statement. The base is near Camp Arifjan, a major U.S. facility.
AFP
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