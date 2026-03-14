Iran Guards say targeted US forces at Saudi base with missiles

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said late on Saturday they had launched a missile salvo at U.S. forces stationed at a major base in Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj.



The Guards said the base was being used to equip "F-35 and F-16 fighter jets and is the storage place for fuel tankers".



While there has been no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's defence ministry said earlier it intercepted six ballistic missiles headed towards Al-Kharj.



AFP