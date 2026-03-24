Missile explodes mid-air, debris falls over Kesserwan with no strikes reported

A missile exploded mid-air, and several projectiles fell over the Kesserwan area, with no direct strikes reported on the ground, according to preliminary information.



The incident came shortly after an explosion was heard in Sahel Alma, and initial reports indicate the explosion was caused by the missile detonating in the air, causing fragments or smaller projectiles to fall over parts of Keserwan.

The mayor of Jounieh told LBCI that the apartment that was damaged is used as a storage facility for sugar and wheat, adding that all residents of the building are from the local area.

Sources told LBCI that to one found inside the floor damaged in Sahel Alma.

MP Neemat Frem told LBCI that an interceptor missile exploded in the air and its intended destination is still unknown, adding that its fragments or cluster munitions were scattered across several areas including Qlayaat, Kfardebian, Sahel Alma, and Keserwan, and that more information is still needed.

The mukhtar of Kfardebian told LBCI that no injuries were recorded as a result of shrapnel or cluster munitions from the interceptor missile that fell on uninhabited houses.



The mukhtar also told LBCI that the houses that were damaged belong to residents from the area.