Iran urges countries to avoid action that could widen war

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged other countries on Sunday to refrain from any action that could widen the scope of the war with Israel and the United States.



In a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Araghchi called on other countries to "refrain from any action that could lead to escalation and expansion of the conflict," according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.



His remarks came after US President Donald Trump called for other nations' warships to help protect world oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been virtually blocked by the threat of Iranian attacks.







AFP