Oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, have resumed following a drone attack ⁠and fire on Saturday, a Fujairah-based industry source told Reuters.



Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, is the outlet for about 1 million barrels per day of the UAE's Murban crude oil - a volume equal to ⁠about 1% of world demand.



Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.



Bloomberg News earlier reported the resumption of ⁠oil loading operations in the emirate.







Reuters