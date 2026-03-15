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Oil loading operations at UAE's Fujairah have restarted: Industry source
Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 03:50
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Oil loading operations at UAE's Fujairah have restarted: Industry source
Oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, have resumed following a drone attack and fire on Saturday, a Fujairah-based industry source told Reuters.
Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, is the outlet for about 1 million barrels per day of the UAE's Murban crude oil - a volume equal to about 1% of world demand.
Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bloomberg News earlier reported the resumption of oil loading operations in the emirate.
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