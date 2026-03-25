UN chief says Lebanon must not become next Gaza amid fighting

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25-03-2026 | 11:16
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UN chief says Lebanon must not become next Gaza amid fighting
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UN chief says Lebanon must not become next Gaza amid fighting

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that fighting between Israel and Hezbollah must not condemn Lebanon to the same fate as Gaza, the Palestinian territory devastated by years of conflict.

"The Gaza model must not be replicated in Lebanon,"  Guterres told reporters, urging Hezbollah to stop launching attacks at Israel and an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which he said are hitting civilians the hardest.

AFP

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