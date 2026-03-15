Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days: FM

Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 06:20
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Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days: FM
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Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days: FM

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Israel expects the Lebanese government to take serious steps to prevent Hezbollah from launching attacks against Israel.

Sa'ar also stated that Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Government

FM

Gideon Saar

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