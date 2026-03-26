Iran bans sports teams from travelling to countries it deems 'hostile'

Iran has banned national and club sports teams from travelling to ‌countries it considers hostile until further notice, Iranian media reported on Thursday citing the Sports Ministry, ⁠which said the move was due to concerns over the safety of Iranian athletes.



"The presence of national and club teams in countries considered hostile and unable to ‌ensure ⁠the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice," the ⁠ministry said.



The ministry added that the Football Federation and clubs ⁠are required to notify the Asian Football Confederation ⁠to relocate match venues.



Reuters