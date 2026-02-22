News
US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
22-02-2026 | 05:04
US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Arab Diplomatic sources told LBCI that the United States will be represented at the upcoming Cairo meeting by an official whose name will be announced at a later date.
The sources said that Ambassador Michel Issa will not be able to leave Beirut for administrative reasons related to managing embassy operations in the absence of a deputy chief of mission.
