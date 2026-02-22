US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
22-02-2026 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

Arab Diplomatic sources told LBCI that the United States will be represented at the upcoming Cairo meeting by an official whose name will be announced at a later date.

The sources said that Ambassador Michel Issa will not be able to leave Beirut for administrative reasons related to managing embassy operations in the absence of a deputy chief of mission.

Lebanon News

represented

Cairo

meeting

Ambassador

remains

Beirut:

Diplomatic

sources

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-12

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-15

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
World News
2026-02-18

Russia launches missile, 126 drones at Ukraine between rounds of Geneva talks: Kyiv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More