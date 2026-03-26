Israel army says more troops are needed on Lebanese front

The Israeli military said on Thursday it requires additional troops for deployment in southern Lebanon, where forces are engaged in fighting Hezbollah as part of efforts to establish a buffer zone.



"On the Lebanese front, the forward defensive zone that we are creating requires additional army forces," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised briefing, noting that the military is operating simultaneously across multiple fronts, including the West Bank, Gaza, and Syria.



"For that, more combat soldiers are needed in the army."



AFP



