Trump postpones Iran power plant strikes, says talks going 'very well'

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26-03-2026 | 16:26
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Trump postpones Iran power plant strikes, says talks going &#39;very well&#39;
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Trump postpones Iran power plant strikes, says talks going 'very well'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not yet strike Iranian power plants as previously threatened after a request from the government in Tehran, and added that talks with the Islamic Republic were "going very well."

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Strikes

World Bank to provide financial aid to countries impacted by Middle East war
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