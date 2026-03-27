Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister

Defense minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel would step up strikes against Iran as a result of its continued missile fire, warning the Islamic republic would pay a "heavy price".



"Despite the warnings, the firing continues -- consequently, Israeli army strikes in Iran will intensify and expand to other targets in sectors that help the regime develop and use military means against Israeli civilians. They will pay a heavy price, an increasingly heavy one, for this war crime," Katz said in a video released by his office.



AFP