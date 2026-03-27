Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister

Middle East News
27-03-2026 | 07:37
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Israel to &#39;intensify&#39; strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister
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Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister

Defense minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel would step up strikes against Iran as a result of its continued missile fire, warning the Islamic republic would pay a "heavy price".

"Despite the warnings, the firing continues -- consequently, Israeli army strikes in Iran will intensify and expand to other targets in sectors that help the regime develop and use military means against Israeli civilians. They will pay a heavy price, an increasingly heavy one, for this war crime," Katz said in a video released by his office.

AFP

Middle East News

'intensify'

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Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP
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