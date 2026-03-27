US-Israeli airstrikes target two steel plants in Iran

Middle East News
27-03-2026 | 10:10
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US-Israeli airstrikes target two steel plants in Iran
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US-Israeli airstrikes target two steel plants in Iran

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Friday damaged two major steel plants in Iran, Iranian media reports said.

"Minutes ago, the American–Zionist enemy targeted the Khuzestan Steel (in southwest Iran) and Mobarakeh Steel factories in Isfahan (central Iran) in two separate attacks," the Fars news agency said, with state broadcaster IRIB also reporting the strikes.

"Rescue forces have immediately arrived at the scene of the incident," Fars wrote.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Iran

Strikes

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